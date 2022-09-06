North western towns enjoyed some of their largest August falls in more than a century last week but it's only the start, with weather experts predicting a high chance of above average rainfall this spring.
It certainly raised the confidence of attendees at the Charters Towers store sale on Friday where traders and restockers were in strong numbers.
One local restocker on the ground who made their mark in the steer offering was Dunluce Grazing of the Hughenden region.
Jack and Kylie Stewart-Moore, who operate a commercial breeding and fattening enterprise across the 52,000 hectare Dunluce Station and 48,000 hectare Burlington Station, purchased over 200 head after experiencing a stellar season.
"We are restocking because we're having a really good season," he said.
"We've got lots of grass and we've been running it a bit lighter the last few years.
"We're just trying to get back up to our number now.
"We've all been through floods and seen a few things lately, but for us, where we are, we're expecting it to be a good year."
Averaging 10,000 head of cattle, Mr Stewart-Moore said they run a Brahman and Droughtmaster breeder herd with a 50 to 50 ratio mix of trade cattle of the same breeds.
Mr Stewart-Moore said they were turning off cattle much quicker at the moment.
"We are also continuing to trade, most of our steers are going out at 400 to 420 kilograms," he said.
"We're doing 0.8 to 0.9 kilos in the paddock.
"We're turning them over a lot quicker, so it means we have to come down here and buy a lot more, a lot quicker than we would usually be doing."
The Bureau of Meteorology says more rain is expected this month after rainfall was 34 per cent above the 1961-1990 August average for Australia as a whole.
The chance of a La Nia returning has increased to around 70 per cent.
Up to 70 mm was recorded in western areas for the 24 hours to 9am last Tuesday.
It was so rare that for Longreach (35.6 mm), Muttaburra (64 mm) and Winton (68.9 mm), it was the wettest August day since 1947 and well above their normal average.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
