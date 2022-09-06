North Queensland Register
Dunluce Grazing firm restocker at latest Charters Towers store sale

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:00am
Jack Stewart-Moore of Dunluce Grazing, Hughenden with new recruit Tayne McDonald were firm restockers on the ground at the Charters Towers store sale on Friday after a stellar season out west. Picture by Zoe Thomas.

North western towns enjoyed some of their largest August falls in more than a century last week but it's only the start, with weather experts predicting a high chance of above average rainfall this spring.

