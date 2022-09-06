Clermont-based producers will trial the Hereford breed after the recent ACM Sire Shootout competition piqued the interest of one of the state's most prominent Droughtmaster breeders.
Mac and Gayle Shann of Cantaur Park, Clermont, purchased three Hereford bulls at recent sales in New South Wales to utilise within their commercial operation.
Known as Cantaur Park Performance Horses and Lamont Droughtmaster stud, the pair run an average head of 1100 breeders across their 28,000 acre property.
"We have about 300 stud cows and then another 300 commercial Droughtie cows and a few Charolais cross cows," Mr Shann told the North Queensland Register.
"What we don't keep as bulls, just goes into a system where they'll either be sold as feeders or depending if we get a good run of seasons, we might fatten them as bullocks.
"I would say we certainly are very commercially based."
The pair recently bought the top selling bull at the Tycolah Poll Hereford stud sale after being impressed by what they saw during the Sire Shootout competition in which Tycolah had entered.
Mr Shann said it sparked an interest in the breed.
The producers bought Tycolah Terry, R017 for $46,000, which was sired by Tycolah Queenscliffe N029 and the sire of Tycolah Taree R011, which finished in the top 15 bulls of the Shootout competition.
They also nabbed Tycolah Uralla, a 17-month-old son of Allendale Bingara K184 for $14,000.
Mr Shann said they had secured a third Hereford bull at the Mountain Valley Poll Herefords and Angus bull sale in Coolatai, NSW.
He said their operation was not moving towards Hereford genetics, but it was more out of curiosity to see how the breed would perform within their commercial program.
"We've been breeding Charolais for the last 10 to 15 years over the Droughtie cows, just trying to get a really strong sale animal," he said.
"Charolais are becoming extremely expensive and we also enter the Clermont Cattleman's Challenge where you put five steers in as weaners and they go on agistment for 12 months and then come through the show the following year.
"There's a class in there where it is a taste test and also carcase graded and they just always probably struggle a little bit in the eating quality.
"So that was just something I thought, righto, let's look into this."
Mr Shann said he considered two different breeds before deciding on the Hereford.
"I was tossing up between Hereford and Shorthorn and I probably looked through a couple hundred bulls online I reckon and eventually decided that I was going to go down the Hereford path," he said.
"I chose the ones I did because they had really good fat cover and seemed to have a bit more sort of butt shape than a lot of the others.
"Tycolah's really stood out as the same sort of animals that we want to breed, a bit looser and better headed with a bit more flesh on them."
Mr Shann said the new bulls would go out into the paddock with their breeder herd.
"They're very blessed to come back to probably the best season we've seen here in 20 years," he said.
"We had some pretty good storms around Christmas and then we didn't really get any usual wet season rain, but then we had six inches in May and then another six inches in July and an inch of rain over the weekend.
"It's pretty incredible really."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
