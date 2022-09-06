North Queensland Register
Mac and Gayle Shann reveal intentions with recent Hereford bull purchases

Updated September 6 2022 - 2:45am, first published 1:00am
Mac and Gayle Shann of Cantaur Park, Clermont, recently secured Hereford bulls for their operation. Picture: File.

Clermont-based producers will trial the Hereford breed after the recent ACM Sire Shootout competition piqued the interest of one of the state's most prominent Droughtmaster breeders.

