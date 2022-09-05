The Charters Towers community and beyond gathered for an evening of glitz and glamour at the annual Charters Towers Charity Ball held on Saturday night.
The annual charity ball aimed to raise funds for a local group or charity, which benefited and supported community members.
Advertisement
This year's chosen charity was the local community hall home of the Charters Towers Choristers.
The ball also coincided with the special 150-year Charters Towers anniversary celebrations.
Check out some of the familiar faces from the event.
Pictures by Sumpton's Gold Rush Gazette.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.