eastAUSmilk holds forum and AGM

The board and members of eastAUSmilk were grateful for the hospitality afforded to them by the people and dairy farmers of the Northern Rivers when the advocacy body held its recent board meeting, annual forum and annual general meeting in Lismore.
We were pleased to support the community as it continues rebuilding its township within its region, after the devastating impact of the floods.
The members were provided with two policy updates from experts in their fields on the preparedness to prevent foot and mouth disease and other biosecurity risks from reaching Australian shores (www.daf.engagementhub.com.au/animal-disease-preparedness) as well as the high nutritional value of dairy as against plant-based alternatives (www.dairy.com.au/health/nutrients).
Both presentations were well received and copies of the speaker's PowerPoints may be obtained by emailing shaughn@eastausmilk.org.au
In two further addresses, Norco CEO Michael Hampson reflected upon the importance of collaboration within the dairy industry while CEO David Inall spoke about the activities of our peak industry body, Australian Dairy Farmers.
The current board also agreed to the timetable for the upcoming board and district councils to replace the interim members. Information will be made available in October for the nomination process and elections to be held so that the elected members can commence their tasks on January 1, 2023.
To stand for elected office, join eastAUSmilk and become an active member of your industry association. Further information regarding membership may be obtained from Lynelle at ea@eastausmilk.org.au
In his presidential address, Matt Trace spoke about the positive messages from the FairGo Dairy Logo campaign within the dairy industry and the natural disasters that NSW and Queensland have encountered over the past 12 months.
The resilience of the agricultural sector to such adversity is to be applauded.
Expressions of thanks were also extended to former president (and current ADF board member) Brian Tessmann as well as former board members Joe Bradley and Gary Wenzel, who all stepped down since the 2021 AGM.
The board, district councils and staff look forward to continuing to lobby and advance the cause of a strong, vibrant and sustainable dairy industry in the northern states in the months and years ahead.
