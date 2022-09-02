Just shy of 3000 head were offloaded at the Charters Towers store sale on September 2 with both traders and restockers in strong attendance.
Local vendors Ian and Terri Pedracini of Pedracini Grazing, Scartwater Station, Charters Towers offloaded a total head of 666 store steers, mickeys and heifers to average 403c/kg and return $1171 per head.
The producers operate a commercial breeding and fattening enterprise across their 177,000 acre property averaging 18,000 head.
The Pedracini family also run breeder cattle across their two other properties Mistletoe and Prestwood Stations in the Georgetown region.
A pen of their 31 Brahman crossbred steers sold for 428c/kg to weigh 362kg and return $1553 per head.
A further pen of Brahman crossbred heifers fetched 382c/kg to weigh 338kg and return $1292 per head.
Mr Pedracini said the reason behind the offload was an annual turnoff to enable more space for younger cattle within the operation.
"It's to make room for the little fellas," he said.
"I'm offloading my crossbreds just to bring my line back. I'm making room for my little ones to come up."
With predicted increased rainfall over the spring and summer months, Mr Pedracini said the wet weather was not of concern.
"No, it's going to be good," he said.
"We had 12mm of rain this past week.
"The cattle prices have been down, but it's coming up again. With the recent rain it'll sneak up again I suppose."
Ray White Geaney Kirkwood livestock agent Liam Kirkwood said southern interest in the market was strong.
"A lot of the cattle are going into the south and south western areas," he said.
"Those fellas that are getting a bit of rain down in the south and south west, which will give them a start for the season.
"They're back in restocking, which has definitely pushed the steer market along today."
"A few local people were on the better end of the heifers, so they'll go back into the paddock as breeders.
"It's good to see both traders here and people rebuilding their herds."
Mr Kirkwood said market prices stood firm.
"The prices are still really good," he said.
"The better end of the cattle, especially those flatback cattle, which are more suitable to the southern areas, are probably dearer today.
"All the Brahman type cattle are about the same as what they have been.
"The better end of the heifers could be 10 to 20 cents dearer, just those better heifers going back to the paddock as future breeders.
"The market has certainly recovered remarkably from where we were sort of six weeks ago.
"We're back in business and back to where we were."
As for the predicted rainfall, Mr Kirkwood said the outlook looked positive.
"Obviously we're only coming into spring now, but the south is still very wet," he said.
"It's going to take a little more warm weather to dry it out and get that feed moving, so I think we'll see in the next month, a lot more southern people coming up here because they'll have crops and pastures starting to improve.
"In the local area here we've had pretty general 20 to 30mm of rain and that'll really give us a kick start into spring. It definitely looks very positive."
Final sale results were still being tallied at time of publication. Read next week's edition of the North Queensland Register for the full market report.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
