North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Pedracini Grazing steers fetch 428c/kg to return $1553 per head

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated September 2 2022 - 8:33am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendors Ian and Terri Pedracini of Pedracini Grazing, Scartwater Station, Charters Towers offloaded a total head of 666 store steers, mickeys and heifers to average 403c/kg and return $1171 per head. Seen here with Ray White Geaney Kirkwood livestock agent Matthew Geaney. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Just shy of 3000 head were offloaded at the Charters Towers store sale on September 2 with both traders and restockers in strong attendance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.