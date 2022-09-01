The running of the 140th Birdsville Races due to get underway today has been postponed due to rain.
Racing Queensland advises after continued rain, an inspection of the track was deemed necessary.
The Birdsville Race Club and QRIC stewards had hoped that the rainfall, which has been encountered in the area over the past two days, might cease in time for the track to undergo rectification measures for it to be suitable for racing on Friday, however, that was not the case.
At this stage, the club's Birdsville Cup meeting on Saturday will be proceeding, but that outcome will be dependent on the weather which ensues over the next 24 hours.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Birdsville has received 10mm of rain in the past 24 hours.
QR's steward will inspect the track again on this morning.
