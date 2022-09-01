Construction commenced on a feral predator free safe haven in an effort to combat the extinction of the Northern Bettong mammal species.
The first post of the 13-kilometre fence was recently installed at Coane Range at Australian Wildlife Conservancy's Mount Zero-Taravale Wildlife Sanctuary.
AWC sanctuary manager for Mount Zero-Taravale Wildlife Sanctuary Josh McAllister welcomed the start of construction and said it was a momentous and critical step towards protecting the Northern Bettong.
"We have waited three years and worked through a number of unexpected obstacles to get to this point," he said.
"It's a big operation for a relatively small fence with a lot of challenges, but it will be worth all the effort once we're able to reintroduce the Northern Bettong, which has been locally-extinct from Mount Zero since 2004.
"As we resolve each issue and get closer to completing the project, there's definitely a renewed sense of hope amongst the team for the species."
The Coane Range contained prime species habitat for the re-introduction of the mammal.
Construction of the fence, which would protect an area of 950-hectares, was expected to take up to three months to complete, but required three years of planning to ensure it could withstand tropical environmental stresses.
In addition to a feral predator-proof fence, the need to withstand occasional cyclones and provide a barrier to over 30 creek crossings was paramount.
Mr McAllister said every fourth post along the fence would be a tougher, standstill maxi-post to withstand tropical winds.
Special consideration had also been given to reinforce creek crossings to prevent the fence from being swept away during big flows.
38 motion sensor cameras would be deployed on a 500-metre grid across the 950-hectare area to detect feral predators during the eradication phase. The cameras would remain in-situ to monitor any potential breaches by feral predators.
Additional cameras would be deployed along the fence line and road networks during the eradication phase.
Mr McAllister said once construction was complete and before the species could be reintroduced to the area, Mount Zero's field team would conduct intensive baiting, trapping and monitoring to remove any feral cats from within the fenced area.
"We already have cameras monitoring the area for predators and they have recorded two cats so far," he said.
"But my feeling is that we might have half a dozen to remove."
Mr McAllister said construction of the fence came at a critical time with a recent survey of the Northern Bettong population on Mount Carbine Tableland indicating ongoing decline over the last two years.
The study was conducted by AWC in partnership with Western Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation, Traditional Owners and Rangers as well as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.
Individuals from the population, which is one of the last two surviving wild populations, were detected 26 times during a camera trap survey in April and May 2022; a drop from the 117 detections during a prior survey in August 2020.
The team suggested changes to habitat structure caused by thickets of invasive Lantana, rainforest encroachment and feral herbivores may be contributing factors to the decrease.
AWC wildlife ecologist Dr Manuela Fischer said the results of the latest survey were sobering and a reminder of the urgent action needed to safeguard the Northern Bettong.
Only two secure populations remained on the Lamb Range and on the Mount Carbine Tableland.
The establishment of a third, secure population at Mount Zero-Taravale Wildlife Sanctuary was a critical step in ensuring a future for the species.
AWC would closely monitor the Northern Bettong once reintroduced to the site and conduct ongoing management within the fenced area to ensure the habitat remained optimal for population growth.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
