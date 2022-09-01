Two Mount Isa sisters have fulfilled their dream of launching a western fashion clothing label, right here in the North West.
Amy Stretton and Katelyn Thompson have been planning the launch of Wild N Western Wear for six months after the idea became a joint goal of theirs.
Officially dropping their first range of screen printed t-shirts, caps, ear rings and jackets on Tuesday August 30, they said it was exciting to see months of planning finally hitting the shelves.
"We were looking at western designed shirts online one day and I said there wasn't many unique graphic designed shirts out there. So I threw the idea out there to start our own label and Katelyn was keen on the idea and it grew from there," Amy said.
"I designed the logo myself and we brainstormed ideas for our graphic illustrated t-shirts, gave them to our screen printers and they came back with our designs. We were so impressed with them and they are solely unique to our brand."
The first drop of shirts included two logo shirts and two illustration t-shirts, in both men's and women's designs.
"We are excited to get the first launch underway, it has been a long road," Katelyn said.
"Being our first release it will take us a while to see the demand for our products and restock accordingly, but the response so far has been amazing.
"The girls from Bella Obsessions got some shirts from us at rodeo week and a friend took a shirt to Boulia and everyone so far has loved them, which is exciting.
"We do have our next range of designed shirts ready to come out, which includes three men's and three women's designs. And a few other products up our sleeves which will be exciting to provide those details at a later date."
The sisters said starting up a business remotely from Mount Isa wasn't as difficult as they originally thought.
"The hardest part was choosing a business to screen print our designs, there were a lot out there. But we liked the idea of the graphics being printed into the shirts instead of sourcing a digital printer," Amy said.
"The only issue we ran into was our stock was delayed a bit, but otherwise we haven't had any other complications. And we haven't had to travel big distances to get this off the ground, we have been able to communicate with our suppliers easily based remotely from Mount Isa."
Katelyn and Amy said they looked forward to providing more products to their website as interest increases.
"We do have ideas of more clothing and accessories, including a kids range, some shorts and bags," Amy said.
"In a month's time we hope to have a lot more on our website, so stay tuned."
You can check out Wild N Western Wear on Instagram, Facebook and order through their website at www.wildnwesternwear.com.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
