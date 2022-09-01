Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 840 cattle on Tuesday.
Cattle consisted of not many bullocks, with a run of Brahman fat cows and a reduced number of heavy bulls.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Cooktown, Lakeland, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10c dearer, heifers were 10c dearer and cows were 5c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 400kg sold to 460c and averaged 382c, and those over 400kg topped at 372c to average 346c. Heifers under 400kg sold to 414 and averaged 341c. Cows under 400kg made 330c and averaged 220c, while cows over 400kg reached 346c, averaging 326c. Bulls over 500kg reached 340c to average 325c.
Bullocks topped at 360.2c on a/c PJ and AC Marriott, Lakeland Downs, that weighed 617kg to return $2222/hd. The top pen of cows was sold for 330c, weighing 437kg to return $1443/hd. Bulls sold on a/c JH and TM Ahlers topped at 338.2c and weighed 517.5kg, to return $1750/hd.
Store cattle were stronger in quality this week, with good runs of Brahmans and few pens of softer store cattle.
Steers under 200kg reached 422c to average 422c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 550c, averaging 395c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 288c and averaged 280c. Mickeys 200-300kg sold to 348c, average 270c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 476c and averaged 439c, and heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 346c, averaging 346c.
A pen of two steers a/c JR and SJ Soley made 550.2c and weighed 232.5kg to return $1279/hd. A pen of five heifers on a/c Carmen Bredillet made 378.2c weighed 257kg returning $972/hd. Cows and calves sold on a/c W and K Rural returned $1300/unit.
