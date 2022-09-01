Steers and bullocks under 400kg sold to 460c and averaged 382c, and those over 400kg topped at 372c to average 346c. Heifers under 400kg sold to 414 and averaged 341c. Cows under 400kg made 330c and averaged 220c, while cows over 400kg reached 346c, averaging 326c. Bulls over 500kg reached 340c to average 325c.