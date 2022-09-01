North Queensland Register
Yearling steers sell for 550.2c to return $1279/hd at Mareeba

September 1 2022 - 12:00am
Top of the yearling heifers a/c Primary Partners weighing 126kg sold for 476.2c/kg.

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 840 cattle on Tuesday.

