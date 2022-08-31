Strong competition for bulls at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1132 prime cattle today consisting of 212 bullocks, 115 heifers, 620 cows and 185 bulls.
Cattle comprised a few finished heavyweight ox with most yarded being feeder types.
Smaller lines of well finished cows were penned, and a good run of bulls met strong competition.
The yarding was drawn from Burketown, Mt Isa, Normanton, Georgetown, Richmond, Hughenden as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5c dearer, heifers were 5c dearer, cows were 5c dearer, and bulls were 15c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 386c and averaged 369c, and those over 500kg topped at 394c to average 368c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 408c and averaged 369c. Cows under 400kg made 326c and averaged 273c, while cows over 400kg reached 344c, averaging 326c. Bulls under 450kg made 348c and averaged 317c, while bulls over 600kg reached 374c to average 348c.
Bullocks topped at 394c for eight ox sold on a/c LD Knuth & Co, St Pauls, Charters Towers, that weighed 656kg to return $2586/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Brown & Sons, Mayfield, Duchess, that sold for 408c and weighed 368kg to return $1501/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by Landers Creek Pastoral, Landers Creek, Ayr, for 344c, weighing 532kg to return $1831/hd. Bulls sold on a/c Burgess & Brazier, Elimnet, Charters Towers, topped at 374c and weighed 660kg, to return $2469/hd.
