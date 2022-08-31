Strong competition for bulls at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 386c and averaged 369c, and those over 500kg topped at 394c to average 368c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 408c and averaged 369c. Cows under 400kg made 326c and averaged 273c, while cows over 400kg reached 344c, averaging 326c. Bulls under 450kg made 348c and averaged 317c, while bulls over 600kg reached 374c to average 348c.

