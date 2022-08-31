North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Bulls 660kg top at 374c to return $2469/hd at Charters Towers

August 31 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong competition for bulls at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1132 prime cattle today consisting of 212 bullocks, 115 heifers, 620 cows and 185 bulls.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.