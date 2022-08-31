The federal government's two-day Jobs and Skills Summit is set to commence at Parliament House tomorrow aimed at addressing current economic challenges and building a bigger skilled workforce.
As labour shortages continue to impact agricultural sectors, Westhill grower and Canegrowers Mackay chairman Kevin Borg indicated more worker training opportunities were needed at the beginning of each new harvest season.
"Training is a big thing," he said.
"It is a shame that the agricultural colleges have shut down. I don't think there are a lot of ag colleges left apart from Gatton.
"Agriculture is as good as anything else.
"Training and educating people, I think that is something that really needs to be looked at quite closely."
Mr Borg said Canegrowers Mackay targeted the seasonal worker push ahead of the harvest season commencing earlier this year in an effort to combat the issue.
"In the last 10 to 15 years, worker shortages have been a problem industry wide," he said.
"Canegrowers Mackay recognised that we had to do something different, so we got in early.
"We got in at around January to February and started our advertising campaign.
"We virtually brought people together. It has been a great success."
Mr Borg said the early advertising efforts had paid off.
"This year is probably one of the better years we've had as far as finding enough people to carry out the jobs that need to be done on farm and within the harvesting sector," he said.
As for the Jobs and Skills Summit, which would cover a range of topics from unemployment rates, sustainable wages growth and skills shortages, Mr Borg noted the importance of government funding to train skilled workers for each new crushing season.
"Every year we put 10 people through training for haulout," he said.
"They go through some pretty stringent training and get the basics of safety, how to drive the haulout vehicle and what is expected of them.
"Usually those 10 people do get employment.
"This year we also got another lot of funding through the Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network (QAWN) and ended up getting another 10 people through.
"We got 20 people through this year and I believe they all got work afterwards."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
