A 30-month-old Bowen bull topped the inaugural Australian Nguni sale online last weekend.
While some lots were passed in, the sale sparked plenty of interest in the African breed.
Advertisement
Known as Mpilo, the top priced grassfed bull sold for $9250 to an undisclosed buyer in the Booubyjan region and was offered by Jamie Gordon and Garlone Moulin of Mt Pleasant Grazing based in the Bowen region.
The top price vendors operate a crossbred Nguni herd of around 2000 to 3000 head on 13,000 hectares.
Ms Moulin said their operation was not stud based, but utilised Nguni genetics within their breeding herd.
"We're a breeding herd that is getting more Nguni content every year," she said.
"We believe there are fantastic cows in all breeds if you select for them."
They also sold 47 pregnancy-tested-in-calf crossbred heifers for $2600 a head.
Vendors from across the country including Henham Ngunis, Gundaroo, NSW, Mount Pleasant Grazing, Bowen and GH Roux Trading, Pilton offered cattle in the AuctionsPlus sale.
Vendor Edwin Rous said all registered females sold with his top priced cow Henham Thabisa fetching $7250.
Henham Thabisa was the genetics of sire Henham Imvelo and dam Henham Thandeka; and described as a quiet and functional cow with plenty more to offer.
Mr Rous said the registered females averaged $6750.
A pen of 61 first cross PTIC Nguni cows offered by Henry Townsend of Bowen sold for $2700 per head.
Mr Rous said three other bulls, two offered by Mr Townsend and one offered by Mr Rous, sold for $7250 each.
The sale attracted plenty of interest from across the country, Mr Rous said.
Advertisement
"Some of the buyers were down in Albury on the Victorian border," he said.
"A few were from western New South Wales and the rest were from Queensland.
"On average we were very happy with the prices. It's our first sale and it gave us something to work with and an idea of where we are at."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.