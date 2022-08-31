JOHN and Ann-Marie Cowan's blue Ribbon 9787 hectare (24,185 acre) Hughenden property Peronne Station has sold at auction for $13.1 million, more than $10,000 a breeder area.
Offered with 480 very good quality Brangus/Angus-cross cows and some plant, the well above reserve price is estimated to be about $485-$500/acre on a bare basis.
The buyers were Doug and Helen Keough and family from Lyndhurst, Einasleigh.
Marketing agent Tom Brodie, Brodie Agencies, Winton, said there were 16 registered bidders at the auction following 31 inspections by interested parties.
Located in the tick free zone about 35km south of Hughenden, Peronne is described as being an excellent quality freehold property, with undulating chocolate and red pebbly self-mulching soils.
The property was presented with an excellent body of buffel, Mitchell, Flinders and other native grasses, summer and winter herbages as well as wynn cassia and progardes desmanthus legumes.
There are numerous creek systems, shelter belts and laneways with a mixture of open downs and timbered country, including gidyea, boree, bauhinia, whitewood, coolibah, and dogwood. Much of the gidyea country has been blade ploughed.
Peronne has 16 main paddocks with the majority of the boundary is exclusion fenced.
All of the paddocks are connected to a laneway system that runs back to the large steel cattle yards.
Watered is supplied by two bores, which gravity feed tanks and troughs.
The large five bedroom, two bathroom homestead has been extensively renovated in the past two years. There is also a single person donga located in the large garden area. Other improvements include a steel frame shed with solar panels on the roof.
The owners of Perrone also have the use of about a 1000ha permit to occupy.
