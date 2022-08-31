North Queensland Register

Exercise Pitch Black training missions start in NT skies

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
August 31 2022 - 2:00am
WATCH: Night flying commences as part of the RAAF's Exercise Pitch Black.

This week marks the start of the Large Force Employment phase of Exercise Pitch Black which involves afternoon and night flying across the Northern Territory.

Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

