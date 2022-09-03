North Queensland Register
Feed-in tariff needed for ROI on solar for dairy

By Torie Harrison, Eastausmilk Project Officer
September 3 2022
Dairy's PV system pays off

A dairy in the Lockyer Valley region, milking 250 cows, has implemented a photovoltaic (PV) system and management opportunity based on the energy audit report the farm received through the Energy Savers Plus Program Extension. Through the program the business site received a dairy shed energy audit carried out by AgVet Energy and an electrical site analysis performed by Solar Energy & Battery Storage Solutions (SEBSS) as well as an irrigation energy audit completed by The Energy Guys, all engaged by eastAUSmilk.

