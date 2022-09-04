North Queensland Register
Comment

What factors make a good outcome for horticulture from the Jobs and Skills Summit?

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
September 4 2022 - 12:00am
What does 'good' look like?

For anyone who thinks a two-day meeting with 100 people around a table, where only one seat represents Australian agriculture, will bring about meaningful answers to solve the wicked problem of labour shortages currently being faced by horticulture (as just one industry impacted), think again. It will almost take half a day just to go through the formalities and read the agenda let alone begin to understand the very diverse, yet interrelated challenges, Australia's business and industry face.

