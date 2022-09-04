What does 'good' look like?

For anyone who thinks a two-day meeting with 100 people around a table, where only one seat represents Australian agriculture, will bring about meaningful answers to solve the wicked problem of labour shortages currently being faced by horticulture (as just one industry impacted), think again. It will almost take half a day just to go through the formalities and read the agenda let alone begin to understand the very diverse, yet interrelated challenges, Australia's business and industry face.
In fact, it would be politically naive to believe that the summit was anything more than the 'look over here' move, while deals are, and have been, done behind closed doors. For anyone who has ever been around politics, behind closed doors is where some incredibly fruitful conversations take place. It's where the arguments can happen, and some win-wins can be agreed upon. Behind closed doors is only an issue when you aren't represented behind the door that's closed.
Of course, there is an option to throw any ideas into the melting pot by making comment on the Treasury released issues paper. This option is readily being taken up by all those businesses, industries and representative bodies who want to ensure their voice is heard, or at least feel like they have pushed their ideas under the door. Growcom is certainly making a submission and given this is a national issue, we are also working alongside other peak bodies to explore our similarities to amplify our concerns to government.
So just in case anyone's wondering, or if anyone has a ticket to the best show in town this week, or indeed anyone would like to eat fresh produce into the future, here's a list of what 'good' would look like for horticulture after the smoke clears from the Jobs and Skills Summit this week.
A great outcome would be exactly what ACTU secretary Sally McManus said when asked about their goals for the summit, "Our top economic goal as a nation should be to give everyone the chance to get a secure and fairly paid job." Thanks for noting this Sally, as that's all growers want for themselves, and why they battle every day to build a business which offers this to all their workers.
