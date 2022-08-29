Slaughter cattle strengthen at Emerald

With a market that saw slaughter cattle strengthen Emerald agents yarded just under 900 head on Thursday.
The yarding mainly saw slaughter female cattle on offer with few in the feeder and weaner weight categories.
Heavy bullocks over 550kg topped at 394c, steers 400-500kg made to 482c to average 349c, steers 350-400kg topped at 464c to average 326c, while weaner weight steers made to 664c to average 535c.
Heavy heifers over 400kg topped at 414c, the 280-350kg types topped at 498c to average 384c, and heifers in the weaner weight ranges made to 550c to average 452c.
Heavy cows topped at 360c to average 344c, while cows 450-520kg topped at 358c to average 328c.
The Deboni family, Boonal Downs, Capella, sold Angus cross steers to 540c to weigh 288kg or $1559. Mark and Shirley Weston, Wyoming, Capella, sold Charolais steers to 560c to weigh 295kg to return $1652. Scott and Kimberley Schoo, Yandoon, Capella, consigned Charolais cross steers to 600c to weigh 277kg or $1664.
The McCamley family, Selma, Emerald, sold Brahman cows to 345c to weigh 501kg or $1730. Trevor and Alison Hamblin, Doris Park, Emerald, sold Droughtmaster cows topping at 344c to weigh 590kg or $2030. Brad and Briony Comiskey, Barrinja, Yamala, sold Brangus cows topping at 356c to weigh 611kg or $2177.
