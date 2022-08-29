North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Brangus cows 611kg sell for 356c/$2177 at Emerald

August 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slaughter cattle strengthen at Emerald

With a market that saw slaughter cattle strengthen Emerald agents yarded just under 900 head on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.