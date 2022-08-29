Weaner steers reach 480c at Mareeba

Bullocks topped at 332.2c from Mailtland Downs on a/c JH and TM Ahlers that weighed 556kg to return $1847.03/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c DR Johnston which made 309c and weighed 452.5kg which returned $1398.11/hd. The top pen of cows was sold for 326.2c, weighing 450kg to return $1467.90/hd. Bulls sold on a/c JM and PL Gordon topped at 330.2c and weighed 555kg, to return $1832.61/hd.