Weaner steers reach 480c at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 654 cattle last week.
The prime cattle consisted of 24 bullocks, five heifers, 198 cows and 100 bulls.
Store cattle consisted of 130 steers, 121 heifers and six cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of a run of Brahman fat cows, with not many bullocks on offer, but still plenty of quality with plenty of bulls on offer.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Daintree, Chillagoe, with local and surrounding areas included.
Bullocks were quoted 14c dearer, heifers were 80c easier, and cows were 50c dearer on the previous week's rates.
Steers and bullocks over 400kg topped at 414c to average 351c. Heifers 300-400kg sold to 366c and averaged 323c, while heifers over 400kg topped at 328c, averaging 309c. Cows under 400kg made 350c and averaged 251c, while cows over 400kg reached 332c, averaging 311c. Bulls over 500kg reached 330c to average 289c.
Bullocks topped at 332.2c from Mailtland Downs on a/c JH and TM Ahlers that weighed 556kg to return $1847.03/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c DR Johnston which made 309c and weighed 452.5kg which returned $1398.11/hd. The top pen of cows was sold for 326.2c, weighing 450kg to return $1467.90/hd. Bulls sold on a/c JM and PL Gordon topped at 330.2c and weighed 555kg, to return $1832.61/hd.
Store cattle were a good line of Brahman steers and heifers, with a few pens of softer store cattle.
Steers under 200kg reached 480c to average 478c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 480c, averaging 375c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 436c and averaged 359c. Mickeys 200-300kg sold to 302c, average 218c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 336c and averaged 303c, and heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 422c, averaging 315c.
A pen of seven steers a/c DJ Pastoral Co made 416.2c and weighed 312.9kg with a return $1302.11/hd. A pen of five heifers a/c Brett Simmonds made 355.3c, weighed 275kg and returned an average of $977.20/hd.
