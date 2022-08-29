North Queensland Register
PTIC Angus cows top at $2700, average $2437 at Eidsvold

August 29 2022 - 12:00am
Strong market for PTIC cows at Eidsvold

Just over 400 head were yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards on Thursday with a large yarding of Angus and Brahman PTIC cows presented.

