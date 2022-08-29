Strong market for PTIC cows at Eidsvold

Just over 400 head were yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards on Thursday with a large yarding of Angus and Brahman PTIC cows presented.
There were 82 head of preg tested in-calf, with one line of 50 Angus cows over four months in-calf topping at $2700 to average $2437/hd.
Fat cows topped at 350c to return $2700, while heavy bulls made up to $2756/hd.
Weaner steers 200-300kg topped at 702c to average 603c, with prices topping at $1969/hd to average $1577/hd.
Under 200kg heifers topped at 614c to average 574c.
In general, the market was stronger for all descriptions.
Droughtmaster cross steers from Monto sold for 666c at 295kg returning $1968/hd. Droughtmaster cross steers from Monto sold for 682c at 263kg returning $1796/hd.
anta cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 668c at 275kg returning $1837/hd. Charolais cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 628c at 255kg returning $1605/hd.
Brangus steers from Eidsvold sold for 678c at 264kg returning $1793/hd. Santa steers from Eidsvold sold for 698c at 233kg returning $1626/hd.
Brangus steers from Eidsvold sold for 682c at 239kg returning $1630/hd. Angus cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 692c at 188kg returning $1306/hd.
Charbray steers from Cracow sold for 666c at 312kg returning $2083/hd. Charbray steers from Cracow sold for 686c at 252kg returning $1732/hd.
Brangus heifers from Mundubbera sold for 594c at 191kg returning $1134/hd.
Santa bulls from Mulgildie sold for 325c at 800kg returning $2601/hd. Charolais bull from Eidsvold sold for 324c at 727kg returning $2358/hd.
Charolais cross cows from Monto sold for 350c at 770kg returning $2696/hd. Brangus PTIC cows from Mulgildie sold for $2700/unit.
