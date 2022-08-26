North Queensland Register
Pasture dieback research needs to move into restoration: NABRC

August 26 2022 - 9:00pm
IN FOCUS: The early stages of pasture dieback in southern Queensland.

The North Australia Beef Research Council says future studies into pasture dieback must concentrate on pasture health and restoration to maximize the benefit of the research to the industry.

