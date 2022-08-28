Our weekly opinion pieces are written by North Queensland Register journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
When you think of a rodeo the first thing that comes to mind is cowboy hats, bright chaps and dusty boots.
You're probably picturing an athletic bull bucking as the crowd goes wild with every aggressive spin he makes.
I bet you don't picture a burly man sitting at a sewing machine.
The month of August has been my busiest yet.
In the last 23 days I've tallied thousands of kilometres.
I travelled in all four directions on a compass, clocked up 2000 kilometres in a single road trip, experienced my first Ekka and photographed behind the chutes at the biggest rodeo in the southern hemisphere - what an absolute thrill!
Sure there were plenty of cowboys and cowgirls doing their thing, but the highlight for me was meeting the characters outside of the spotlight - like the young physios who set up behind the chutes to treat competitors.
On the way out, I met and interviewed Boots and Courtney Hartley of Hartley and Co based in Cloncurry.
He is a retired bull rider who has learnt to sew.
They were such a genuine and down to earth couple and a breath of fresh air to talk to.
Born in Brisbane, Boots enthusiasm for mischief and adventure led him to meet the man who would become his idol, Gordon Young. At age 12 he brought him into line and threw him on a horse.
He later received an exemption to leave school at 14 and wound up in Cloncurry where he began working on a property and later found a home on the rodeo circuit travelling Australia as a bull rider.
Injury and family commitments eventually saw him take a different path and establish their upholstery business.
I admired his determination to go against the grain of what may be considered a more traditional female skewed pursuit.
The leather goods and assortment of other products he creates are outstanding.
I asked him about the stereotypes of sewing to which he said he would not stop his craft, no matter what anyone thought.
"That doesn't worry me; everyone reckons I'm going alright," he told me.
It reaffirmed how much I love telling these sorts of stories; people of the bush having a crack and succeeding.
He is proof that rural living is no barrier.
We are changing things up a bit in our weekly opinion page including introducing a 'pic of the week' from our travels or work in the north.
I snapped the image above at the Isa Rodeo; a cowboy gearing up for his eight second ride and looking out into the arena.
You can't see his face but you can only imagine the nerves are building up inside of him as he looks into the arena he is about to step into.
It's what you'd traditionally imagine when you picture a rodeo.
But sometimes the most interesting stories are when the crowds leave, the lights are dimmed and these cowboys or cowgirls go out and make an impact in their community.
They have skills, talents and crafts far beyond a rodeo ring.
Someone joked with me the other day and asked do I ever stop working? In all honesty, I am very grateful to work in a job that doesn't feel like work.
Just like those rodeo stars, it's an adrenaline rush that never truly fades.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
