Work was underway by Wilmar Sugar execution teams to begin the installation of two new evaporators at Kalamia Mill once the current sugar season ends.
Whilst the crushing season was in full swing, crews at Wilmar's Burdekin centralised workshop were in the process of fabricating the evaporators for the plant.
Costed at six million each, the two vessels were among four replacement evaporators being installed at the local sugar mill over a three-year period.
The first evaporator was fabricated last year and installed ahead of this year's crush, the two vessels currently under construction would be installed ahead of the 2023 crush, and the fourth new vessel would be installed ahead of the 2024 season.
The total program of works was worth $25-million and being carried out in-house.
Work execution manager Glenn Brock said the major components were being fabricated at Pioneer Mill, while sections of pipe and other structures were being manufactured at Wilmar's Kalamia, Inkerman and Plane Creek Mill workshops.
"The new evaporators will replace older vessels that have reached end of life," he said.
"We're also taking this opportunity to standardise the vessels in the evaporator station in terms of design, construction and capacity.
"Each of the new evaporators will have a seven metre diameter and a heating surface area of 3250sqm."
Mr Brock said the new evaporators were part of a much larger program to replace end-of-life vessels across all of Wilmar's eight sugar mills.
