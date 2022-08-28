North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Jobs and Skills Summit sets lofty goals

By Richard Shannon, Growcom Policy and Advocacy Manager
August 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The summit has never been so far away

Next Thursday and Friday the great and good will assemble in Canberra for the Jobs and Skills Summit, the first major economic initiative of the new Albanese government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.