North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Floraville Station harvests top grade sorghum crop in Burketown region

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Traeger and Katter's Australian Party Leader Robbie Katter and Burketown producer Ernie Camp at Floraville Station where sorghum harvesting began earlier this month. Picture: Katter's Australian Party.

Burketown producers have diversified their commercial beef operation and begun harvesting the first sorghum crop at Floraville Station.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.