North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

eastAUSmilk Forum and AGM important health check for memners

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
August 27 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forum and AGM provide accountability

At the heart of every industry body is its members.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.