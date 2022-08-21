Queensland Rail Inlander services resume following derailment

Queensland Rail Inlander services resumed after a derailment partially closed the Mount Isa line.
On Friday Queensland Rail advised that the Mount Isa line between Oonoomurra and Cloncurry had partially reopened to rail traffic, following the derailment of a third-party freight train on Wednesday August 17.
Queensland Rail head of regional, Jim Benstead, said the Queensland Rail Inlander service would resume Saturday.
"The first freight train scheduled to go through (Friday) evening, while Queensland Rail Inlander services will also resume from Saturday (20 August), as scheduled," Mr Benstead said.
"Thanks to the efforts of Queensland Rail crews in collaboration with the relevant third-party operators, crews were able to complete the removal of all remaining wagons and commence repairs to the track and electrical equipment.
"Recovery works will continue over the weekend to enable a full resumption of services."
Queensland Rail thanked customers, freight partners, and the community for their ongoing patience and assistance as crews continue to work to fully restore the line.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
