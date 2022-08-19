Restocker competition strengthens market at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw a slight increase on Wednesday with a yarding of 1890 head, comprising 970 steers, 658 heifers, 228 cows, two cows and calves and 32 bulls.
Quality was mixed in some classes although good through most of the yarding.
Cattle were penned from the usual local areas, west to Moura along with one large draft from Mt Coolon.
The processors' buying panel included the return of one local operator although there was one southern processor not present. The restockers panel was larger and more active than in previous weeks, which saw good increases right through the store market.
Steers 500-600kg reached 380c, average 378c, steers 400-500kg sold to 446c, average 399c, steers 330-400kg reached 550c, average 444c, steers 280-330kg made 610c, average 516c, steers 200-280kg sold to 682c, average 565c, and steers under 200kg sold to 638c, average 550c.
Slaughter cows sold to 318c, average 313c, cows 500-600kg reached 344c, average 314c, cows 400-500kg reached 350c, average 295c, cows 330-400kg reached 350c, average 296c, and cows under 330kg made 240c, average 234c.
Heifers 400-500kg reached 416c, average 382c, heifers 330-400kg made 520c, average 385c, heifers 280-330kg made 520c, average 366c, heifers 200-280kg reached 560c, average 412c, and heifers under 200kg made 544c, average 462c.
Cows and calves sold to $2420/unit, average $2222/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 324c, average 288c, bulls 500-600kg reached 328c, average 305c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 346c, average 312c, and bulls 280-330kg made 346c, average 346c.
HIGHLIGHTS:
R and G Sutton sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for 446c weighing 480kg to return $2144/hd. J Baccon, Bajool, sold Droughtmaster steers for 538c weighing 367kg to return $1975/hd. R and L Cullen, Marlua, Calliope, sold a run of Brahman weaner steers to avg 560c topping at 318kg to return $1782/hd. S and S Jones, Bowen, sold a run of 85 top quality No.2 Brahman steers to avg 529c weighing 293kg to return $1552/hd. Edwards and Broekman, Wowan, sold Droughtmaster steers for 598c weighing 284kg to return $1702/hd. JV and CM Peacock, Goovigen, sold Simbrah steers for 632c weighing 253kg to return $1603/hd. K Stanke, Dalma, sold Brangus steers for 652c weighing 246kg to return $1604/hd. F Ellrott, Nankin, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 640c weighing 237kg to return $1520/hd. Calioran Pastoral, Rolleston, sold Droughtmaster cows for 320c weighing 591kg to return $1894/hd. T and K Mortimer, Dalma, sold Brahman cross cows for 318c weighing 664kg to return $2114/hd. Kenwill Holdings, Stanage, sold Brangus heifers for 416c weighing 420kg to return $1750/hd. J Draper and R Smith, Dingo, sold Brangus feeder heifers for 428c weighing 372kg to return $1595/hd. K and J Stanke, Dalma, sold Brangus heifers for 544c weighing 262kg to return $1428/hd. Noel Taylor, Nagoorin, sold Brangus cross heifers for 514c weighing 220kg to return $1131/hd. M Forday, Yeppoon, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 540c weighing 193kg to return $1044/hd. Alchera Pty Ltd, Baralaba, sold Brahman cross heifers for 536c weighing 185kg to return $996/hd.
