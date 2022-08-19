North Queensland Register
Weaner steers top at 682c, average 565c at Gracemere

August 19 2022 - 8:00am
Restocker competition strengthens market at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw a slight increase on Wednesday with a yarding of 1890 head, comprising 970 steers, 658 heifers, 228 cows, two cows and calves and 32 bulls.

