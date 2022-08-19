Restocker competition strengthens market at Gracemere

R and G Sutton sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for 446c weighing 480kg to return $2144/hd. J Baccon, Bajool, sold Droughtmaster steers for 538c weighing 367kg to return $1975/hd. R and L Cullen, Marlua, Calliope, sold a run of Brahman weaner steers to avg 560c topping at 318kg to return $1782/hd. S and S Jones, Bowen, sold a run of 85 top quality No.2 Brahman steers to avg 529c weighing 293kg to return $1552/hd. Edwards and Broekman, Wowan, sold Droughtmaster steers for 598c weighing 284kg to return $1702/hd. JV and CM Peacock, Goovigen, sold Simbrah steers for 632c weighing 253kg to return $1603/hd. K Stanke, Dalma, sold Brangus steers for 652c weighing 246kg to return $1604/hd. F Ellrott, Nankin, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 640c weighing 237kg to return $1520/hd. Calioran Pastoral, Rolleston, sold Droughtmaster cows for 320c weighing 591kg to return $1894/hd. T and K Mortimer, Dalma, sold Brahman cross cows for 318c weighing 664kg to return $2114/hd. Kenwill Holdings, Stanage, sold Brangus heifers for 416c weighing 420kg to return $1750/hd. J Draper and R Smith, Dingo, sold Brangus feeder heifers for 428c weighing 372kg to return $1595/hd. K and J Stanke, Dalma, sold Brangus heifers for 544c weighing 262kg to return $1428/hd. Noel Taylor, Nagoorin, sold Brangus cross heifers for 514c weighing 220kg to return $1131/hd. M Forday, Yeppoon, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 540c weighing 193kg to return $1044/hd. Alchera Pty Ltd, Baralaba, sold Brahman cross heifers for 536c weighing 185kg to return $996/hd.