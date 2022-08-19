Strong competition for prime cattle at Blackall

A total of 1616 head of cattle were yarded for the Blackall prime and store sale on Thursday.
A good yarding of prime cattle met strong competition with a major processor back in the market and competition from southern processors.
A small yarding of high Brahman content sold well considering the quality of the yarding. Both the prime and store markets were considerably stronger across most categories.
The yarding comprised cattle from Blackall, Jericho, Winton, Muttaburra, Aramac and Cloncurry.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 376c, average 343c, and bulls over 450kg made 366c, average 324c.
Cows 400-500kg made 350c, average 321c, and cows over 500kg reached 380c, to average 351c.
Heifers under 220kg made 476c, average 416c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 408c, averaging 384c, heifers 280-350kg reached 438c, average 385c, heifers 350-450kg made 428c, average 367c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 380c, averaging 364c.
Steers 280-350kg made 498c, average 489c, steers 350-400kg reached 460c, average 434c, and steers 400-550kg made 460c, average 394c.
Mickeys made to 470c, to average 382c.
CA Hauff and Son, Colart, Blackall, sold Hereford bullocks for 382.2c averaging 762kg returning $2911/hd. Ray Hermann, Aspley, Winton, sold Brahman cross bullocks for 383.2c averaging 692.5kg returning $2646/hd. WH and MJ Robertson, Cloncurry, sold Charolais Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for 460.2c averaging 445kg returning $2047/hd.
Adams and Son, Darracourt, Blackall, sold very good Santa Simmental cross cows for 360.2c averaging 688kg returning $2480/hd. G and J Bambling, Hazelmere, Aramac, sold very good Brahman cows for 368.2c averaging 595kg returning $2292/hd.
Fortuna Pastoral Co, Fortuna, Aramac, sold a run of prime Brahman cows topping at 360.2c averaging 532kg returning $1918/hd. They also sold a run of PTIC Brahman cows averaging $1850/hd. Nina House, Fortuna, Aramac, sold Brahman store cows for 326.2c averaging 600kg returning $1957/hd. They also sold Brahman mickeys for 348.2c averaging 367kg returning $1279/hd.
Georgina Partnership #2 Caldervale, Tambo, sold a run of Ultra Black cross cows topping at 380.2c averaging 598kg returning $2274/hd. They also sold bullocks for 358.2c averaging 650kg returning $2328/hd. Stacey Volker, Aramac, sold prime heifers to a top of 358.2c averaging 460kg returning $1648/hd.
Damien Parker, Eastmere, Aramac, sold a Brahman cross heifer for 336.2c weighing 515kg returning $1731.43. JM and WT Rice, Prairie Vale, Torrens Creek, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows for 358.2c averaging 524.4kg returning $1878.31/hd. They also sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 386.2c averaging 553.3kg returning $2136.97/hd.
DR and JK Allen, Tarcombe, Longreach, sold a Droughtmaster bull for 325.2kg weighing 1165kg returning $3788.58. CL and MJ Blacklock, Lavera, Julia Creek, sold Brahman cross PTIC cows for 344.2c averaging 333kg returning $1148/hd. They had also sold Brahman cross heifers for 438.2c averaging 293kg returning $1284/hd.
GCW and PG Little, Cracrin, Hughenden, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls at an average of 327c averaging 587kg returning $1912/hd. They also sold Santa Gertrudis bullocks to a top of 395c averaging 744kg returning $2941/hd with the draft averaging 390c averaging 614kg returning $2163/hd.
GCW Little, Cracrin, Hughenden, sold Santa Gertrudis bullocks for 395c averaging 812kg returning $3200/hd. B Avery, Allandale, Blackall sold Charolais cross cows for 356c averaging 370kg returning $2813/hd.
SE and AL Jones, Pauda, Longreach, sold Brahman cross cows for 373c averaging 617kg returning $2300/hd. They also sold 4 tooth Charbray heifers for 378c averaging 570kg returning $2155/hd and Charbray feeder steers for 430c averaging 456kg returning $1960/hd with the lighter steers selling for 456c averaging 396kg returning $1808/hd. John Jenkins, Charters Towers, sold Brahman feeder steers for 442c averaging 378kg returning $1675/hd.
