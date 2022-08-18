Competitors and spectators will be drawn to a remote part of the North West this weekend for an authentic bush experience at Sedan Dip.
Located 100 kilometres north of Julia Creek, Sedan Dip will host a program packed weekend commencing August 18 with campdraft, horse races and rodeo events.
Sedan Dip president Jake Webster said Sedan Dip had a long history in the North West.
"The event has been running for 74 years of races and 39 years of campdrafting," Webster said.
"The name came about from the original settlement of Sedan Station. There was a clearing dip here for stock that were travelling on the stock route heading south. They were cleared for ticks here and continue onwards to Julia Creek before they cross the tick line.
"The first race meeting was held not far from the clearing dip, which then moved onto campdraft and rodeo. Since then the property names have changed but the event had maintained its original name, Sedan Dip."
The arena action commences Thursday August 18 around 12 noon with the Maidan A Draft and Final.
Campdrafting will continue Friday with Maidan B Draft and Final, Maiden for Maiden Draft and Final and the Restricted Open. At 4pm the rodeo will commence with the Open Barrel Races, Poddy Ride, Junior Bull Ride, Redneck Dash, Bullock Ride, Station Buckjump and the newly introduced Ladies Buckjump.
"We didn't have anyone pushing for it specifically, we decided to open it up and see how nominations went. We limited to six riders but have accepted over 10 nominations," Webster said.
"Here at Sedan Dip we specifically try to cater towards our ringers and having something for everyone to be a part of."
On Saturday, campdrafting will continue with the Restricted Ladies Draft, Mini Draft, Junior Draft and Juvenile Draft; before heading to the race track for a six race program.
Following the racing action, will be the Open Bronc and Bull rides.
The event will conclude on Sunday after the Novice A Draft and Final, Restricted Open Final, Novice B Draft Final, Cut-Out Shoot Out and Kids Novelty Horse Events.
Webster said it was going to be a busy weekend with no shortage of entertainment.
"Nominations have been great and full. There will be plenty of action in all our events," he said.
"Mother's Second Choice band will be playing Friday and Saturday nights, so bring your dance shoes."
Webster said there were a number of ways people could get to Sedan Dip
"The simplist way to get here is head 100 kilometres north of Julia Creek towards Burke and Wills.
"Otherwise you can come out on the Cloncurry-Sedan Dip Road via Fort Constantine or the back road from Quamby is in good condition too.
"Please note there will be no phone service, fuel, power or Eftpos so please ensure you stock up before hand.
"There will be food and a bar available over the weekend."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
