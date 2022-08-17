Prospective students will have the opportunity to get a close look at the hundreds of short course, higher education and vocational training options provided by Charles Darwin University's Katherine Rural Campus during its first open day this weekend.
Scheduled for Saturday, August 20, from 9am to 1pm, 16km north of town, the open day aims to provide students-to-be with information on a wide range of study options, many of which reflect the university's connection to major NT industries that support the local community and the wider Katherine and Big Rivers region.
Operating a farm and stud with 750 head of Brahman cattle, Katherine's rural campus allows CDU students to gain first-hand experience in the cattle industry, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the region's $75 million estimated total value of agriculture production.
Reinforcing this link to local industry and future job opportunities, the open day is set to highlight region-specific education paths, including Certificates II and III in Rural Operations.
A suite of open day activities, ranging from a show of prize-winning cattle to an ear-tagging demonstration and guided tours, will offer the public the opportunity to explore the Katherine Rural College and its working farm.
The University's Rural Campus also provides the option of residential accommodation for students enrolled in agriculture, rural production, as well as vocational courses.
CDU Associate Vice-Chancellor for Katherine and Big Rivers Region Alison Haines said the open day would enable the wider community to explore the diverse education and training pathways that stem from the university.
"Our Katherine town centre and rural campuses offer a wide variety of courses, such as hospitality and tourism, health, cookery, retail and sports, in addition to agriculture, rural operations and environmental studies," Mrs Haines said.
"The rural campus open day is an opportunity for potential students and their families to come along and experience highlights of the courses at CDU and get their questions answered.
"Having an open day opens up our rural campus to the wider community and helps build connectivity within the region, which encourages more remote Territorians to consider study options locally."
The day also aims to provide information for study options with a focus on the environment, business, retail, information communication and technology, health, childcare, cake decorating, Asian cookery, tourism, hospitality, sport and recreation.
Showcasing some of these study alternatives, the open day will see people engage with battling robots, tree planting activities, cake decoration and secretly coded jewellery design.
