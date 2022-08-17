North Queensland Register
Charles Darwin University's Katherine Rural Campus to hold first open day

Updated August 17 2022 - 10:20pm, first published 10:17pm
CDU's Katherine rural campus is holding an open day this Saturday.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to get a close look at the hundreds of short course, higher education and vocational training options provided by Charles Darwin University's Katherine Rural Campus during its first open day this weekend.

