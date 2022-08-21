New beeginnings?

It is also plainly obvious that bee keeping has been an integral part of Queensland's history given it is represented by a peak industry body dating back 136 years. So, it shouldn't come as any surprise to anyone in horticulture how valuable to our industry these beauties are. It may be their silent 'just getting on with the job' nature which has prevented the industry from taking the limelight. However, to shine a light on how industrious these girls are (the workers are all girls) on any one given night while many of us are asleep between 100-200 trucks are moving bees from farm to forest and forest to farm along the east coast of Australia.