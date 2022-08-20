North Queensland Register
Kay Tommerup is the new board member for eastAUSmilk

By Matt Trace, Eastausmilk President
August 20 2022 - 12:00am
A change of the guard at eastAUSmilk

It's a sign of a healthy organisation when a quality member of the team can stand down and is readily replaced by an equally capable person. That's exactly what has just occurred at eastAUSmilk.

