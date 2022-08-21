Talk of the North: Why I now see my black dog as a teacher

Our weekly opinion pieces are written by North Queensland Register journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
I still remember the historic 2015 NRL grand final like it was yesterday.
Johnathan Thurston kicked a golden point field goal in the 82nd minute to snatch a 17-16 win for the North Queensland Cowboys over the Brisbane Broncos.
As I watched on the TV, I remember how proud Cowboys coach Paul Green looked holding up the premiership shield that his victorious team had just won.
As a North Queensland boy myself, the game is still etched in my mind as one of the greatest of all time.
So I join the chorus of the nation when I say the sudden passing of Paul Green last week was heartbreaking.
We will never know the full story as to why Greeny ended his life at such a young age, but we now know the grief it has caused.
Paul's passing has ignited a national conversation around men's mental health.
I'll admit that I too have a black dog that visits, and often I would invest huge amounts of energy in covering it up.
Whenever the black dog would make an appearance, it would make me feel lonely and my life seemed to slow down.
When everyone around me seemed to enjoy life, I could only see through the eyes of the black dog.
Activities which would often excite me, would no longer interest me.
He loved nothing more than keeping me up all night, with negative thinking, ruining my sleep routine.
Eventually, the black dog would come out on top, and I would feel isolated from everyone.
Not matter who you are, the black dog affects millions of people.
After time, I learnt not to be afraid of it, and I'm willing to share some of the tricks I've learnt to try while he is around.
The more tired and stressed you are, the louder he barks.
It's important to learn how to quiet your mind and I find leaving the black dog at home and going for a long walk usually helps.
He's not allowed in the gym too, and daily exercise has been clinically proven to ease depression.
No matter how hard it gets, if you take the right steps and engage with the right people, the days of the black dog will eventually pass.
I'm not thankful for the black dog, but he's certainly helped re-valuate my life.
Don't go it alone. If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
