Nebo's recent store sale saw the market firm to slightly dearer for all types, even with a reduced yarding.
Combined agents saw 154 head yarded last Friday, comprising of 127 Steers, 19 Heifers, seven cows and one Bull.
In a rundown of the sale, steers up to 250kg sold to a top of 448c/kg, to average 447c/kg, while weaner steers weighing 250 to 320kg, sold to a top of 508c/kg, and average of 474c/kg.
Steers ranging from 400 to 500kg sold to a top of 368c/kg, and average of 342c/kg, while steers over 500kg averaged 332c/kg.
The heifer market remained firm once again, with heifers up to 250kg averaging 398c/kg, while heifers weighing between 300 to 400kg sold to average 366c/kg.
Heifers weighing 250 to 300kg, sold to a top of 410 c/kg, and average of 394c/kg.
One bull under 450kg, sold for 278c/kg.
After several sale cancellations due to poor weather, Brian Dawson Auctions stock agent Joel Dawson said it wad good to back at the Nebo sale yards.
Mr Dawson said despite the reduced yarding, the market held up considerably good on the day.
"The sale went well considering the low numbers, with local support and a couple of outside buyers attending the sale," Mr Dawson said.
"Having the local graziers supporting the sale yards to purchase lines of steers and heifers has also kept the market firm.
"Of the pens that were sold, there was a quality run of big heavy Charbray steers, weighing 500kg, which made some good money."
Geoff and Donna Geisler, Bloomsbury, sold No.1 Red Brahman steers to average 426c/kg to return $1,520/hd
J Conaghan sold No.1 Brahman steers for 368c/kg, weighing 412kg to return $1,516/hd. They also sold No.1 Droughtmaster Steers for 438c/kg to return $1,734/hd.
RJ and MJ Bennett sold heavy Brahman feeder steers for 342c/kg, averaging 539 kg, to return $1,843/hd.
Lindsay and Glenda McNab, Nebo sold brangus weaner steers for 508c/kg, weighing 275kg, to return $1,397/hd.
Margaret Maddern family of Nebo sold No.2 Charbray Weaner steers topping at 504c/kg, averaging 271kg, to return $1,336/hd.
NM and JE Cook sold Charbray weaner steers for 488c/kg weighing 292kg to return $1,426/hd.
The Turner Family sold Braford cows for 274c/kg weighing 531kg to return $1,457/hd.
B and J Perna sold Droughtmaster cows for 276c/kg, weighing 585kg to return $1,615/hd.
Margret Maddern, Nebo sold No.2 Charbray weaner heifers for 400c/kg weighing 271kg to return $1,080/hd.
B and J Perna sold Brangus weaner heifers for 410c/kg weighing 258kg to return $1,060/hd.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
