Education 'key to solving ag's problems'

The audience was challenged to come up with a business more secure than one that fed people. As far as challenges go, it was a hard one. Food production absolutely should be secure and even revered given its essential nature for all humans. However, if you are a grower in today's complexities of labour shortages, dwindling social licence, increasing input costs and compliance and unstable end markets, you could be forgiven for scoffing about the security of the industry you are invested in. But should you scoff, or is there an opportunity to become part of the solution?