Agricultural education revolution touted as the way forward

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
August 14 2022 - 12:00am
Education 'key to solving ag's problems'

How do you solve labour shortages, increase the reverence of farming and improve the GDP? If you were a member of the audience at the Rural Press Club last week, you would have heard the answer eloquently delivered by Anthony Lee, CEO of Australian Country Choice.

