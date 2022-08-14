Education 'key to solving ag's problems'

How do you solve labour shortages, increase the reverence of farming and improve the GDP? If you were a member of the audience at the Rural Press Club last week, you would have heard the answer eloquently delivered by Anthony Lee, CEO of Australian Country Choice.
For those of you who missed out on the opportunity to hear leadership in action, Mr Lee began his address with a quote by Aristotle, which he repeated, repeatedly, throughout his talk: "Give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man".
So, what was the solution put forward? In a word: Education, but more specifically education which starts early.
Mr Lee suggested an interest in agriculture develops when one is exposed to it, which of course makes perfect sense. He went further to suggest if more children were exposed to farming's opportunities in all its diversity, that more workers would consider the industry as a career, more consumers would hold farming in high regard and therefore see value in its produce.
So, if it is exposure that's required, who is involved, how and where does it happen and when? It was suggested that government, corporates and industry come together within a traditional education space to offer a coordinated national, all grades (including kindy) subject, a respected science subject akin to biology or chemistry.
This subject would have targeted units of work related to metro lifestyles like viticulture to bridge the gap between unknown and familiarity, with hands-on 'exposure' being provided at a local level involving local supply chains and primary producers. Parents and teachers would be considered the two most important stakeholders in this process, being the two biggest influencers.
Make no mistake the intent of the keynote was about firing up farmers to start an Australian education revolution, an agricultural education revolution. A revolution where even the most conservative punter would say at the very least would have some positive effect on the issues at hand, and those who prefer a more optimistic outlook would say it's exactly what's needed to turn this around.
The audience was challenged to come up with a business more secure than one that fed people. As far as challenges go, it was a hard one. Food production absolutely should be secure and even revered given its essential nature for all humans. However, if you are a grower in today's complexities of labour shortages, dwindling social licence, increasing input costs and compliance and unstable end markets, you could be forgiven for scoffing about the security of the industry you are invested in. But should you scoff, or is there an opportunity to become part of the solution?
Has anyone got a better idea?
