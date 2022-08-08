Over 3000 head were offloaded at the Charters Towers combined agents' store sale on August 5.
Cattle consisted of 1248 steers, 587 mickeys, 1068 heifers and 103 cows and calves.
Agents noted cattle consisted of better quality lines of yearling and lightweight weaner cattle, which sold to a dearer trend.
The yarding was drawn from Katherine in the Northern Territory, Mount Isa, Burketown, Cloncurry, Normanton, Georgetown, as well as local and coastal areas.
Elders Charters Towers livestock agent Peter Holt said the store prices fetched dearer in some categories.
"The market was firm to slightly dearer in categories," he said.
"There was a wide selection of buyers that came from southern Queensland and a fair few local operators as well.
"Overall it was a good sale."
Mr Holt said the current foot and mouth disease threat was not a concerning presence on the ground last Friday.
"If nothing happens in the next month or two, I think it will be sort of back on track and business as usual," he said.
"There did not seem to be a lot of worries from people on Friday, but I think the prime cattle job is showing a little bit of concern about it I'd say."
Mr Holt noted restockers sourced cattle from across the state.
"It was a fairly mixed yarding of cattle. There were good runs of weaners that had come from a wide area," he said.
"We had some PTIC heifers, which came from the Northern Territory.
"There was a big order from Elders in Winton that took a couple of hundred.
"Cattle were going back locally with some going further out west. A bit all over the place really.
"Overall it was a good sale. It wasn't what the prices were three to four months ago, but for what it is now and what people expected, it was a good result overall."
Agents' noted a pen of 23 steers on account of Ernie and Kylie Camp, Floraville, Burketown were donated to the Cattle Producers Australia (CPA) raising an average of $1183 per head and a total of $27,140.
"Our sincere thanks goes out to the vendors, purchasers and underbidders for their kind donation," agents' said.
Saleyard Highlights:
A pen of nine steers on account JD and RM Lyons, Niall, Charters Towers made 424c/kg and weighed 360kg to return an average of $1527/hd.
A pen of SPK Pastoral Company, Spring Creek, Mount Garnet lightweight steers sold for 595c/kg and weighed 166kg to return an average of $987/hd.
A further pen of lightweight heifers on the same account sold for 448c/kg and weighed 148kg to return an average of $663/hd.
A pen of 17 heifers on account of Nobbies Grazing Company, The Nobbies, Cloncurry made 486c/kg, weighing 300kg to return $1458/hd.
A pen of 16 PTIC heifers sold on account of Spur and Anvil, Banka Banka West, Tennant Creek sold for $1420/hd.
11 x 11 cows and calves sold by M and R Bailey, Alford, Charters Towers returned $1925 per unit.
The next Charters Towers prime and store sale is scheduled for August 10.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
