FairGo Dairy a raging success

FairGo Dairy campaign to end $1/L milk a raging success

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
August 13 2022 - 12:00am
Five years ago Shane Knuth from KAP lead a campaign to get fairer prices for Queensland dairy farmers. As a result of this, the Labor government funded the Fairgo Dairy project for QDO. The aim of this project was broadly around solving the problems of the dairy supply chain by specifically focusing on consumers and the retail sector given the negative impacts of $1 a litre milk on the dairy supply chain.

