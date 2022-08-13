FairGo Dairy a raging success

Fast forward three-and-a-half years to today and the retail milk price for retail brands is now $1.50-$1.60 a litre. $1/L is now buried in the past and will never return. Over the next year, further retail price increases will occur and a price of $1.70-$1.80 is expected to be the norm later this year or early next. The future is now much brighter for dairy farmers and processors around Australia.

