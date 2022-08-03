Strong competition for weaners at Emerald

With just over 2600 penned on Tuesday at the last special feeder and weaner for the year at Emerald, a good quality yarding was on offer with a sale that trended dearer than expected.
A larger quantity of weaner than feeder types were on offer with all categories coming under strong competition.
Steers 500-550kg topped at 434c to average 417c, steers 400-500kg reached 454c, steers 350-400kg made to 562c to average 444c, 280-350kg steers made to 570c to average 513c, while light weight weaner steers topped at 758c to average 588c.
Heifers over 400kg topped at 380c, heifers 350-400kg topped at 438c to average 394c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 676c to average 426c, and lightweight weaner heifers made to 618c to average 463c.
Highlights: The Cox family, Mt Surprise, Alpha, sold Simmental cross steers to 452c to weigh 461kg or $2086. The Feddersen family, Barngo, Capella, sold Santa steers to 438c and weighed 496kg to return $2173. Laurie and Hastings Hawkins, Serpentine, Willows, sold Droughtmaster steers to 558c and weighed 272kg or $1518. Will and Danni-Ann Hogan, Ranger Valley, Springsure, sold Angus cross steers to 570c to weigh 263kg or $1500. The Prince family, Melaleuca, Capella, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 438c to weigh 382kg or $1677. Dan Black, Nine Mile, Alpha, sold Charolais cross heifers to 474c to weigh 273kg or $1296.
