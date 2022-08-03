Strong competition for weaners at Emerald

Highlights: The Cox family, Mt Surprise, Alpha, sold Simmental cross steers to 452c to weigh 461kg or $2086. The Feddersen family, Barngo, Capella, sold Santa steers to 438c and weighed 496kg to return $2173. Laurie and Hastings Hawkins, Serpentine, Willows, sold Droughtmaster steers to 558c and weighed 272kg or $1518. Will and Danni-Ann Hogan, Ranger Valley, Springsure, sold Angus cross steers to 570c to weigh 263kg or $1500. The Prince family, Melaleuca, Capella, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 438c to weigh 382kg or $1677. Dan Black, Nine Mile, Alpha, sold Charolais cross heifers to 474c to weigh 273kg or $1296.