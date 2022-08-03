North Queensland Register

Light weight weaner steers top at 758c, average 588c at Emerald feeder and weaner sale

August 3 2022 - 3:00am
Strong competition for weaners at Emerald

With just over 2600 penned on Tuesday at the last special feeder and weaner for the year at Emerald, a good quality yarding was on offer with a sale that trended dearer than expected.

