Over 60 automated external defibrillators, sometimes called defibs or AEDs, have been installed in Elders branches across Queensland and the Northern Territory as an initiative to support safer communities and workplaces.
According to Elders safety manager Allen Smythe, the roll-out is another step in Elders' commitment to providing safer workplaces for staff and will offer an important emergency service to local communities.
"Earlier this year our state team identified a real need for this equipment in each branch," he said.
"By making sure every branch in our northern network will have such an important piece of equipment on hand, we hope to provide a valuable resource during an emergency."
"The hope is that we never have to use them, but we are pleased to announce this step."
The AEDs are for the wider communities in which they're installed, not just for the branch's use.
Springsure branch manager Tony Ganzer is also an auxiliary fire fight with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and said early access to the equipment can save lives.
"There were only three AED devices in the town; at the fire station, the police station and ambulance station," he said. "Everyone in our community now has access if it is ever needed. The response we have already had from the public has been really positive."
Communities with an Elders branch are encouraged to contact their local team to better understand the location of each defibrillator, and the opening hours of that branch.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
