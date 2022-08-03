North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Over 60 defibrillators installed in Elders branches in Qld and NT

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 3 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Springsure branch manager Tony Ganzer with one of the installed defibrillators. Picture: Supplied

Over 60 automated external defibrillators, sometimes called defibs or AEDs, have been installed in Elders branches across Queensland and the Northern Territory as an initiative to support safer communities and workplaces.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.