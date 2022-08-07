North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Far North growers share experiences at field day

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
August 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Far North growers gather

Great things are happening in the north of our great state, and from all the talk at the FNQ Growers Field Day held in Mareeba last week, even greater things are just around the corner.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.