Far North growers gather

The challenges in the Far North are no different to what we hear from the rest of the state. Biosecurity, input costs, labour and unstable retail markets were all front and centre of discussions along with water and connectivity. One grower spoke of how they've used technology to save 25-30 per cent of their water costs and then went on to make a plea to growers to start to use technology as a tool to get their farming knowledge out of their head, in order to leave a legacy of information for future generations.

