A new era for Qld and NSW dairy farmers

December 1, 2021 was a significant day for dairy farmers in Queensland and NSW.
On that day, Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation and NSW-based Dairy Connect came together to form a single dairy farmer organisation representing Queensland and NSW under the united badge of eastAUSmilk.
These two industry advocacy bodies represented their members (and the dairy industry generally) over many years of public service.
Each organisation took leadership roles across a broad spectrum of policy issues, ranging from the introduction of the Dairy Mandatory Code of Conduct through to the demise of $1/litre milk.
Yet like most industry bodies, it was proving difficult to arrest the decline of dairy farms with the resulting decrease in milk production. This has become even more evident over the past decade and has been an ongoing trend since deregulation of the dairy industry in 2000.
By joining together, our two bodies could represent a greater number of dairy farmers before government and stakeholders, as well as providing an enhanced service to our dairy members.
Under the chairmanship of Matt Trace and ably supported by his board, each representing one of the six district councils, eastAUSmilk has proudly continued on the strong traditions of its august past but always looking to the future.
The board recently farewelled Gary Wenzel and he was thanked for his support of eastAUSmilk.
As with farming succession, the board is pleased to welcome sixth generation Kerry Valley dairy farmer Kay Tommerup to the board. Her family's dairy farm can proudly trace its history to 1874.
More information about Kay may be found at www.tommerupsdairyfarm.com.au
With an eye on the future of eastAUSmilk and dairying in Queensland and NSW, the 2022 AGM will be held on August 30 at the Lismore Turf Club. The board and members are looking forward to visiting the Northern Rivers. Formal notification and further information will be sent to members shortly.
If you wish to become a member of our vibrant industry association, please visit www.eastausmilk.org.au where you can learn more about eastAUSmilk and become a part of our future direction.
