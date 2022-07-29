North Queensland Register

Rural Aid secures drinking water for students after Valkyrie State School ran dry

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 29 2022 - 1:30am
Valkyrie State School now has reliable access to drinking water thanks to the help of Rural Aid Australia and a SOURCE Hydropanel system. Picture: SOURCE Global

Staff and students of Valkyrie State School in central Queensland now have reliable access to drinking water thanks to the help of Rural Aid Australia and a SOURCE Hydropanel system.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

