North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Dr Allison Crook reiterates key message of 'be alert, but not alarmed' at national saleyards expo in Cairns

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
July 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biosecurity Queensland chief veterinary officer Dr Allison Crook addressed the national saleyards expo in Cairns via Zoom on July 27. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Biosecurity Queensland chief veterinary officer Dr Allison Crook addressed the national saleyards expo in Cairns yesterday with the key message of 'be alert, but not alarmed' in regard to current biosecurity challenges.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.