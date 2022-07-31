The bioreactor creates a home for naturally occurring bacteria, which use the woodchips as a food source and due to the anerobic - underwater - situation, they use the nitrate in the water to respire or breathe. As a result, the bacteria convert the nitrate in the water into normal nitrogen gas. This innovation was just another example how growers over the years have implemented and trialled new practices to help keep nutrients in the soil where the crops need them. Bioreactors are set to become one of the ways forward.