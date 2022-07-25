North Queensland Register
Steers 280-350kg top at 556c, average 380c at Emerald

July 25 2022 - 3:00am
Limited lightweight cattle on offer at Emerald

Numbers were limited to just over 820 head at Emerald on Thursday on the back of the large yarding on Tuesday.

