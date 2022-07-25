Limited lightweight cattle on offer at Emerald

Numbers were limited to just over 820 head at Emerald on Thursday on the back of the large yarding on Tuesday.
The yarding saw mainly slaughter types on offer with the occasional pen of feed on articles. Very few lightweight categories were on offer.
Advertisement
The yarding was of mixed quality in a market that has softened over the past two or so weeks.
Heavy bullocks made to 376c/kg while 500-550kg ranges made to 378c, steers 350-400kg topped at 382c to average 353c, with steers 280-350kg topping at 556c to average 380c with the limited number on offer.
Heavy heifers over 400kg reached 376c to average 359c, while 350-400kg types topped at 372c, heifers 280-350kg reached 362c to average 339c.
Heavy cows over 520kg topped at 334c with the 450-520kg types reaching 328c to average 278c.
Blue Sky Trading, Amatunga, Capella, sold Droughtmaster cross steers making to 338c to weigh 560kg to return $1893. The Dennis family, Epping Forest, sold a line of Santa heifers that made to 364c and weighed 388kg or $1413.
The Scully family, Eureka, Capella, sold Brahman cows to 287c to weigh 625kg and returned $1797. The Ryan family, BridgeFlats, Emerald, consigned Droughtmaster cross cows reaching 303c to weigh 585kg or $1773.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.