Burdekin cane growers watch Wilmar's first shipment of this season's raw sugar

July 22 2022 - 2:00am
Pictured at the Townsville Sugar Terminal are, back from left, Serg Pagotto, Noel Mitchell, Simon Hood (Wilmar), Anthony Contzonis, Jordan Mio and Trent Mio. Front from left are: Lyn Mitchell, Annalea Matthews, Jarrod Dal Santo, Carter Dal Santo, Alex Dal Santo, Jimmy Hayllor, Caitlin Mio and Wilmar's Yolanda Hansen. Picture: Wilmar

Burdekin cane growers watched Wilmar's first shipment of this season's raw sugar loaded for export at the Port of Townsville last week.

