Is resilience the new four-letter word? I can imagine it can feel like that when it's pushed onto you. But perhaps we need to think of it this way. Growers have always been innovative, adaptable and creative problem solvers. That's all any of us mean when we speak of resilience. The past decade has brought us multiple new challenges. At the end of the day whatever you call it, we all are just trying to support growers, to keep growing. Because isn't that resilience in a nut shell?