Comment

Supporting growers through challenges a matter of resilience

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
July 24 2022 - 12:00am
Is resilience the new four-letter word?

Resilience. Is anyone else feeling the pain? I would love to do a word count on how many times the word resilience has been used in news articles, grant programs and political speeches over the past decade.

