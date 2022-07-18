Weaner steers reach 642c at Eidsvold

Eidsvold Saleyards yarded just over 300 head last week, with an exceptional run of heavy steers and bullocks.
Most lines sold to the current rate, but smaller steers were a little tougher. Quality was good as the season goes into winter mode.
At the next sale on July 27, the T & L Haupt, Debingal, dispersal sale will be conducted in conjunction with the normal prime and store sale. About 300 head of cows and calves and PTIC (all one brand), Charbray cows, will be presented in half deck lots.
Charbray steers from Mulgildie sold for 410c at 508kg returning $2086 /hd. Simmental cross steers from Theodore sold for 524c at 337kg returning $1507/hd. Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 642c at 217kg returning $1399/hd. Hereford cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 590c at 255kg returning $1505/hd.
Charbray cross steers from Gayndah sold for 430c at 518kg returning $2229/hd. Brangus steers from Monto sold for 630c at 235kg returning $1480/hd. Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 636c at 229kg returning $1457/hd.
Angus cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 468c at 160kg returning $749/hd. Santa cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 504c at 208kg returning $1052/hd.
Santa cross cows from Eidsvold sold for 317c at 571kg returning $1812/hd.
