North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Santa cross weaner steers sell for 642c/$1399 at Eidsvold

Updated July 18 2022 - 5:20am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers reach 642c at Eidsvold

Eidsvold Saleyards yarded just over 300 head last week, with an exceptional run of heavy steers and bullocks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.