Plenty of sunshine and blue skies graced the Hughenden racecourse on July 16 for the annual Hughenden Cup Races.
After previous race meets were canceled due to wet weather, race enthusiasts dressed to the nines to coincide with a green colour theme and soak up a classic country race day.
Check out all the familiar faces from the day.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
