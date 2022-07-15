North Queensland Register
Bids fire at Queensland Rural special pre-weighed store sale as solid prices recorded

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
Queensland Rural Charters Towers livestock agent Harry Clayton with a pen of Hammar Grazing Angus cross steers, which returned $1504 per head. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Bids fired at the Charters Towers saleyard on July 15 for the Queensland Rural special pre-weighed store sale with solid prices recorded across the board.

